Fast 50 2005: Peak Performers

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

The team of Jeffrey Ansell, president of the Iams Co., this past year produced a high-end food formulated to develop smarter, more trainable puppies. Iams pushed into veterinary services with the debut of two medical-imaging centers. And Ansell’s focus on innovatioon has led to a record $1.6 billion in 2004 sales.

