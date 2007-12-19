advertisement
Fast 50 2005: Reinventions

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

In 1998 Bruce Chizen, CEO and President of Adobe Systems Inc., took a greater leadership role in what was a highly troubled company from its legendary creators. He put a greater focus on customers with an enterprise server system to help customers send more-reliable documents through email. The result: In fiscal 2004, Adobe’s net income jumped 69% to $450 million or revenue that grew 29% to $1.7 billion.

