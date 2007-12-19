advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

The 30 Fastest Cities To Work, Live, and Play

By Andrew Park1 minute Read

What makes a city fast? It starts with opportunity — a culture that nurtures creative action and game-changing enterprise. It’s where the number of patents filed is high, or where the high-tech sector is expanding. These cities invest in physical, cultural, and intellectual infrastructure that will sustain growth. Finally, fast cities are full of highly creative people. Here are the 30 fastest cities that are shaping the future of the world.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life