advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Fast Forward: Management

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

John G. Miller, a consultant, has written what publishing experts think will be the next Who Moved My Cheese? Miller’s QBQ! The Question Behind the Question is all about embracing personal responsibility for what happens around us and getting out of the blame game. Our first instinct was to point fingers, but there’s some merit here. Don’t be surprised when a manager foists it on you.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life