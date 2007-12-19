Fast Forward: Marketing

When Crispin Porter + Bogusky generated buzz for its “subservient chicken” campaign for Burger King this year, it served notice that some new creatives had arrived to shake up the ad game. Along with StrawberryFrog and Mother (two young European agencies that opened their doors on Madison Avenue within the past year), they represent a generation in which the creatives rule the roost. Mother and StrawberryFrog, for example, both feature flat structures with constant open dialogue between creatives and clients. StrawberryFrog supplements its staff of 70 with a global network of more than 350 copywriters, filmmakers, and other artists to ensure clients are getting the best talent at the best price