Fast Forward: Technology

1 minute Read

We all know that the TV screen is the next game board, but who knew it would go this far? Ohio Art, whose signature product is the 1960’s classic Etch A Sketch, has launched an electronics division. Its first product? ETO, which plugs into the TV and lets you create art, animation, and even sound effects onscreen. New cartridges will be released throughout 2005. Too bad TVs don’t have knobs anymore.

