Gift Gallery

This year, the Philips Senseo Coffee System makes its holiday debut on American shelves. With its graceful design, easy brewing process, and luxurious signature coffee with a frothy layer, Senseo makes much more than your workaday cup of joe. Senseo combines Philips’s brewing system with high-quality gourmet coffee from Douwe Egberts, one of Europe’s premier coffee brands. Senseo coffee pods are available in four varieties. The machine makes coffee that feels as good as it tastes. Retails for $69.99.