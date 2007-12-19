advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

2005 Gift Guide

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

The DocuPen R700 from Planon is a portable, pen-sized scanner eight inches long that scans text and can store up to 100 pages. Later, retrieve them on your PC via USB connection. You can even use character recognition to create text from the images, to place in other documents. $199.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life