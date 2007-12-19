advertisement
Work Around the World

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Organize an internal research project team to identify — and understand — new technologies, processes and practices, and business opportunities. But when planning your company’s strategy based on such research, be sure apply a global outlook. Look beyond your present borders. Once you find a niche your products or services can fill in foreign markets, you can make their trends yours.

