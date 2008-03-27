How FastCompany.com Got Me In Fast Company, The Mag!

If you look close enough in the latest issue of Fast Company, I’m there. Page 10 of the Obama issue is a promotional page/editorial about FastCompany.com. And the screen cap of Lynne Johnson (.com senior editor) was taken on Valentine’s Day, the day I happened to respond to a question. My response is first on her page’s list of “What My Contacts Are Saying.”

The moral of the story is to participate, befriend the people in charge and get really, really lucky … and you might get into Fast Company, too.

(Please assume tongue in cheek here. I’m stoked my name is in FC, but realize it’s dumb luck.)