advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Alternative Green Machines

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

DaimlerChrysler‘s upcoming Jeep Grand Cherokee CRD will be shipped to dealers with a tank-full of B5 — a diesel fuel blend made from soybean oil, fast-food grease, or vegetable oil. The SUV’s clean diesel technology will improve fuel economy by up to 30 percent and has up to 20 percent fewer carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life