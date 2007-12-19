advertisement
The 10 Greenest Ski Resorts

By Tamara Schweitzer1 minute Read

Aspen Skiing Company is the industry’s pioneer when it comes to thinking green on the slopes. Some of its most significant environmental initiatives include:

  • Using biodiesel fuel in its snow-grooming machines.
  • Making snow seeded with a speck of dust to lessen the amount of water and energy consumed in the process.
  • Offsetting 100 percent of its electricity use with renewable energy from wind farms.
  • Installing Coke machines that operate on motion sensors to reduce the constant compression cycles.
  • Constructing buildings that are heated and cooled by water from a nearby pond.
  • Encouraging activism through its own green website where employees have contributed $1 million to date for local environmental causes.
