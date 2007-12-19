The 10 Greenest Ski Resorts

Aspen Skiing Company is the industry’s pioneer when it comes to thinking green on the slopes. Some of its most significant environmental initiatives include:
- Using biodiesel fuel in its snow-grooming machines.
- Making snow seeded with a speck of dust to lessen the amount of water and energy consumed in the process.
- Offsetting 100 percent of its electricity use with renewable energy from wind farms.
- Installing Coke machines that operate on motion sensors to reduce the constant compression cycles.
- Constructing buildings that are heated and cooled by water from a nearby pond.
- Encouraging activism through its own green website where employees have contributed $1 million to date for local environmental causes.