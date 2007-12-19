advertisement
Idea Log: The Logic of Design

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Wai Lam Wong is an Australia-trained industrial designer at a Malaysian R&D firm. In his spare time, he develops concepts that could improve life for people with disabilities, posting his ideas on his blog, Woogle Works. He lives in Kuala Lumpur.

