Idea Log: “The Loop” Remote Control

Hillcrest Labs CEO and founder Dan Simpkins has reinvented the remote control for the 5,000-channel universe of TV, on-demand video, music, and games.
Simpkins: Our goal was to create a revolutionary system for managing all your digital media and making TV more interactive. The on-screen experience was important, but we also had to have a new remote that made it clear that this wasn’t the same concept that existed before. We wanted it to be iconic, something that consumers would associate with a new way to navigate–pointing, instead of left-right-up-down.