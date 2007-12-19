advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Idea Log: Wynn Las Vegas Lake of Dreams

By Karin FongDesigners1 minute Read

Creating a showstopper in Las Vegas is harder than beating the house. Karin Fong, creative director of entertainment and design studio Imaginary Forces, deconstructs her team’s new multimedia show. Oh yeah!

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life