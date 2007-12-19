advertisement
Kidrobot’s Urban Vinyl and Designer Toys

By Fast Company Staff

Created by Tristan Eaton and Kidrobot’s Paul Budnitz, this bunny-esque action figure fueled the urban vinyl craze and Kidrobot’s rise. Made of soft, smooth vinyl, Dunny has been customized in a variety of styles by dozens of artists.

