Love at Work

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Office romances are a lot more successful — and less dangerous — than you might think. They’re also more serious. More than half of all office romances end in long-term commitments or marriage. With approximately 8 million Americans (that’s the population of New York City) slated to dip their pens in the company ink this year, those are pretty good numbers — and much better odds than the success rates for more traditional approaches to dating.

