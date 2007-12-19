advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Appliances That Nag

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Part of a set of kitchen appliances that behave erratically when many objects in the room consume energy at once. In this case, a tuned-in radio station suddenly fills with static. Öhman is considering connecting such appliances to smart meters, which track electricity consumption by the minute.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life