The Coolest NFL Merchandise

When it comes to football fanaticism, there’s no time like the Super Bowl. And much like the game itself, sales at the NFL’s official online store, NFLShop.com, have been divided this year, with the Chicago Bears leading the league in jersey sales, selling more than any other NFL team, including their Super Bowl counterparts, the Indianapolis Colts, who also ranked among the top ten in overall sales. Here’s a peek at some of the most interesting merchandise for sale at NFLShop.com — including this year’s top sellers.