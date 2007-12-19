Has Pepsi Got Your Number?

Water: the most basic of all liquids, a fundamental necessity for any and all individuals, is a booming business in the United States. Last year alone, Americans spent $15 billion on bottled water — more than the amount spent on iPods or movie tickets. For PepsiCo, the water business is important enough that the company has developed a taxonomy of drinkers, to help it find the ‘right’ water type for everyone. Pepsi hopes to capture a wide spectrum of the bottled water drinking market by identifying its consumers as water explorers, image seekers or just strugglers. So does the beverage giant have you pegged?