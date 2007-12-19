advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

8 Skills of People Who Perform

By Kevin Ohannessian (adapted from Ram Charan)1 minute Read

Business author and consultant Ram Charan lists the qualities successful leaders possess in Know-How: The 8 Skills That Separate People Who Perform From Those Who Don’t. Here we provide a summary of what Charan says good leaders do.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life