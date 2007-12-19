advertisement
Road Warrior: Pack Up Your Troubles

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

As airport hassles grow, and as airlines begin to charge for checking a second bag–thanks, British Airways–luggage forwarding looks smart. Services such as, uh, Luggage Forward can be a boon, but the FlyLite virtual-closet service goes one step beyond. Here’s a peek at the future of bagless travel.

