2007 Social Capitalist Awards

By Fast Company Staff

A world pioneer in microfinance, Boston-based nonprofit ACCION International was founded in 1961 and issued the first microloan in 1973 in Brazil. Since then, it has led the evolution from simple microloans to a full range of financial services for the self-employed poor such as savings, insurance, housing loans, and remittances.

