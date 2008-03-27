The Leading Edge – Forget Eliot Spitzer, what was his wife thinking?

Enough of “what was he thinking?” when Eliot and Bill did what they did, “because they could.”

The question that is on peoples’ minds is “what the heck was she thinking?” when Silda Wall and Hillary looked on as their men went public about after being caught with their hand in the wrong cookie jar. Why so much curiosity?

Could it be that our salacious voyeuristic instincts are just getting off wondering what these women are thinking of their man’s behavior or could it be that the look is not that unfamiliar to millions of women who have looked that way at their men or to their men who have been looked at that way.

What has happened to marriage? Baby, baby where did our love go?

I remember a husband once saying to his wife in my therapy room: “What ever happened to my sweet little girl who used to adore me?”

Without missing a beat his wife responded: “You stopped being adorable.”

I have seen hundreds of couples where husbands have the same complaints: “She used to think I was funny and be so warm and so nurturing and now she looks at me like I’m silly and everything is a negotiation. I still love her, but I don’t think she likes me.”