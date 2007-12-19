Innovation Prize Recognizes Bono and Bill Clinton

TED, an annual event where innovators of all kinds gather to share inspiration, awards three TED prizes each year to individuals who have shown that they have vision and potential to create a positive impact on the future of life on earth. Winners receive $100,000, a sculpture by Tom Shannon (shown above), and, best of all, the power to make one wish to change the world. By contributing financial and creative resources, the TED Community endeavors to make the wish come true.