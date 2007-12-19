Telly Visionary

advertisement
By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

To counter the magnifying effect HDTV has on blue tones, Jim Fenhagen ordered up last-minute tweaks for the September debut of CBS’s The NFL Today: posterized graphics of players, and panels in a deep, arterial red. The set boasts a skull-busting total of 47 TV screens.

