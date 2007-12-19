Gift Guide: Tools You Can Use

Released last November, the Nintendo DS is the latest hand-held offering from Nintendo. With innovative features such as two screens, touch-screen capability, a built-in microphone, and backwards compatibility (which means it’ll play games made for older devices), the portable offers plenty of new experiences. Its wireless functionality allows up 16 in-person player connections, and even more over the Internet. Whether you are telling your digital pet Beagle to do tricks in the upcoming “Nintendogs” or drawing bridges for the titular character of “Kirby,” the DS has something for everyone to enjoy poolside or on those long car trips. Retails for $149.99.