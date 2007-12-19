The Future of Urban Entertainment

Russell Simmons may have drawn the blueprint for defining urban entertainment through music, film, fashion, TV, magazines, Internet, and mobile, with his Def Jam brand. But today, Quincy “QD3” Jones, III and Paul A. Campbell, the chairman and president of QD3 Entertainment, are taking the urban entertainment category one step further–onto the digital platform–and if they have their druthers the brand will become ubiquitous.