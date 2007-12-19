The Quirkiest Vending Machines

When Americans think of vending machines, they tend to think of candy bars and soda cans. Pretty standard stuff. But just because things are vended automatically doesn’t mean they have to be standard and boring. Widely acknowledged to be a land of technical wizardry, Japan boasts vending machines that dispense everything from rhinoceros beetles to sex toys. To find out what exotic goodies your small change could buy in the Far East, check out our list of the quirkiest products dispensed by Japanese vending machines.