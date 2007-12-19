advertisement
The Rocky Road to Public Wi-Fi

By Elise Waxenberg1 minute Read

It’s not easy cutting the cords. Although more than 150 cities have started building municipal Wi-Fi networks, and another 200 or so others are planning public-private partnerships of their own, making citywide wireless work is throwing some cities for a loop.

