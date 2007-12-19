A Workspace Makeover

What it is: A new kind of navigational tool that transforms your hand into a computer mouse.

Why it’s cool: Designed to fit on, rather than in, your hand, Perific’s mouse requires neither cables nor a mousepad. In other words, it’s a mouse that frees you from your desktop, allowing you to lean back, put your feet on your desk, and click away. It also works as a standard mouse with trackball on your desktop. If you use the Windows Media Center, the mouse can function as a remote control for your television.

Drawbacks: By now, operating a mouse is second nature to most of us. Using the Perific mouse requires some readjusting. It’s also more expensive than standard-issue computer mouses.

Price: $129, www.perific.com/products