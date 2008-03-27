Epic Fail: Customer Service – How Citibank Failed and Why They’ll Never Know

To fail may be human, but for a company to fail at customer service these days may well be disaster.

You may remember when I mentioned a Citibank ad last week in a post about features versus benefits in advertising.

Their print ad was spot-on when it spoke about how Citibank fit into

their customers’ lives (plus, who can resist a cute puppy?).

Epic Fail

So when I sent them an email noting my complimentary post, I expected at least a quick “thanks!” That’s the response I got from Moosejaw (they even promised to send me some schwag which must have gotten lost in the mail…). So imagine my surprise then almost 48 hours later, they reply with a standard “sorry, we can’t even respond to your email” email.

The email isn’t that important and I don’t expect a pat on the back

from a multi-national company. However, the time delay tells me that

this was not an auto-generated email – some person sitting at a

computer was getting paid to send Citibank customers (or fans!) crappy,

say-nothing emails. Which means their customer service representative’s job is to rebuff customers or potential customers.

