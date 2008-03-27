Clorox & The Sierra Club Take On Method

Today’s The New York Times’ “Business of Green” special section has a fascinating article about the latest eco-marriage: Clorox and The Sierra Club. The “green trench warfare” Method’s Adam Lowry refers to in our Fast 50 issue (#16) has officially gone full throttle. With Method and Seventh Generation head to head in sales clocking in at around $100 million, respectively, Clorox’s newest posterboy is none other than Sierra Club heavy hitter Carl Pope.

Pope has paired up with Clorox CEO Donald Knauss, to put

environmental muscle behind its new “99% natural” Green Works brand.

For Clorox, it’s the first new line they’ve launched in nearly 20

years. What’s more startling: in Sierra Club’s 116-year-history, it’s

the first time they’ve ever endorsed a product. Why, explains Pope? The

best way to convince consumers to purchase green cleaning products is

for the grandaddy of eco-activists to pair up with the grandaddy of

clean kitchens.

What’s even more head-turning is that Sierra Club will “receive an

undisclosed portion of the proceeds.” Over the past year it’s been

remarkable watching activist groups turn from rock throwers to

deal-makers. Is this part of Sierra Club’s new business friendly

strategy? Are we witnessing dollar signs in the eyes of environmental

groups–or is taking money the only way for these groups to get an

influential voice in company boardrooms? Which environmental groups are

taking it too far?