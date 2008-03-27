Nonsense at Work

We know that success comes from listening and paying attention to customers. And we know that paying attention to what our competitors are doing can uncover potential opportunities and threats.

For the same reasons, we also know that we should pay attention to the people inside our organization. But we don’t, not really. Most of the attention we pay them is in the form of instructions, rules, and regulations.

To get things done right, we rely more and more on policies and procedures instead of on our culture and values, on the way we do things here. No wonder we spend so much time and energy neutralizing internal forces while almost ignoring customers and competitors.

When we fail to see our repetitive internal struggles as odd behavior, we have become what Carl Jung called the enemy within.

And we remain the enemy within as long as we deny that we create our obstacles to success.



