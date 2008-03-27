You’re Now My ‘Mentor’??? Um, Thanks . . . .

Rant of the day: Clowns and/or A**holes are self-appointing themselves as Mentors.?. !!!

Yes, yes, this is truly a growing problem . . . word on the street is that in the recruiting and business world, Clowns and/or A**holes (in the Bob Sutton sense) are appointing themselves as Mentors. I had to restate this as just saying it once doesn’t let it sink in enough.

This kind of reminds me of John Adams episode #2 on HBO where Abigail tells Johnny-Boy, “You have overburdened your argument with an ostentatious erudition. You do not need to quote great men to prove you are one.”

You see, this was years before Bob Sutton came around and popularized the A**hole Rating Self-Exam (ARSE) . . . and 1775 was a couple centuries prior to Al Gore inventing the Internet . . . so identifying Clowns and/or Assholes was contingent mostly on face value.

Nowadays, with the advent of Social Networking and the coinciding self-aggrandizement, it’s just easier to do.

Words of Wisdom: Thought leaders are only Thought Leaders when recognized by others . . . not themselves.

Joshua Letourneau

Mg Director, LG & Associates Search / Talent Strategy

BLOG: www.lgexec.com