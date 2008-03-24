A New Culture of Thievery?

On his blog page Man in a Womb , Mark Zorro is writing very introspectively about his life and the culture around him. I find it a very fascinating read. The latest post is on people being reduced to their digital interactions and social exchanges on the Internet. A very appropriate topic for FastCompany.com.

I do find myself disagreeing fervently with one assertion made, ‘We are not creating a nation of free people and free thinkers, we are creating a society of thieves, people who won’t, rather than can’t, think for themselves.’ When I look at the developments of “Web 2.0” originality and participation is the very thing I am overwhelmed by. After all, groups of people created Digg and YouTube and Twitter. And thousands more are contributing to such social sites.

When a person goes out on a limb to express their opinions, their ideas — share themselves, basically — that is the ultimate act of individualism and is quintessentially original by virtue of adding themselves to where they were not previously and participatory by adding themselves to a collective accumulation of concepts. This is giving something, not taking something.

Do you believe that a culture of thievery is coming? Or of giving? Why?