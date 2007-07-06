10 Questions with Wind Power Entrepreneur Jim Gordon

FC: What’s the worst job you ever had?
Gordon: Baling recycled newspapers in a junkyard.
FC: Why did you become an entrepreneur?
Gordon: Probably because I like the free flow of ideas, creative atmosphere and being my own boss. And no big corporation would have me.
FC: The scariest moment I’ve had running a company was the day .
Gordon: I’m still waiting for that day.
FC: Who gives you the best advice in your business?
Gordon: The customers. If you listen to them, it helps you understand trends and where things are going.
FC: If you weren’t in this field, what would you do?
Gordon: I’d be filmmaker, a director. Blockbusters, extravaganzas! Either that or independent films — two extremes.
FC: Finish this sentence: George W. Bush is .
Gordon: President of the United States. He was helpful in unleashing the windpower boom in Texas.
FC: What’s the simplest thing you never learned how to do?
Gordon: Type. I try to pick up the phone. Since everybody else is on email now, I’m forced to hunt and peck.
FC: What’s your ideal day away from the office?
Gordon: Spending it with my family.
FC: How often do you actually do that?
Gordon: Every weekend. Sometimes I take a day off here and there to do it. Tomorrow I’m taking my three-and-a-half year old daughter to her swim class.
FC: Will there ever be a cartel of windpower-exporting states that we will have to invade?
Gordon: No, because we’re all anarchists and we wouldn’t have our own states. And not unless you want to fight states that fix the price of wind at zero.