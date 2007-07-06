10 Questions with Wind Power Entrepreneur Jim Gordon

FC: What’s the worst job you ever had?

Gordon: Baling recycled newspapers in a junkyard.

FC: Why did you become an entrepreneur?

Gordon: Probably because I like the free flow of ideas, creative atmosphere and being my own boss. And no big corporation would have me.

FC: The scariest moment I’ve had running a company was the day .

Gordon: I’m still waiting for that day.

FC: Who gives you the best advice in your business?