An Oral History of The Design Behind Maserati’s 2008 GranTurismo

After a 50-year hiatus, Maserati, which has produced some of the world’s most lust-worthy cars, revived its partnership with Pininfarina, the legendary design house. Pininfarina’s founder, Batista “Pinin” Farina, penned both the 1500 GT—Maserati’s first road car—and the A6 GCS, which is widely regarded as an absolute masterpiece. Maserati again tapped Pininfarina’s design DNA when it rolled out the 2004 Quattroporte sedan and, this past spring, the 2008 GranTurismo coupe, which was widely hailed as “one of the year’s most beautiful cars.” Here is the story of the birth of the GranTurismo’s look and feel, in the words of Maserati managing director Roberto Ronchi, Pininfarina CEO Andrea Pininfarina, and others who were there.

Roberto Ronchi: Not everyone was convinced that Pininfarina was the best choice for us. They were completely involved with Ferrari, and we didn’t want to create a B-version Ferrari. And some thought we should look for a bit more novelty in the design. But Pininfarina has this kind of classical modernity, and Maserati is all about dynamic elegance. We thought Pininfarina, because they had designed the A6 and the first Quattroporte, could take some of Maserati’s design heritage and project it into the future. No one was in a better position to do that.

Our brief for the GranTurismo was very simple: give the car the right combination of sportiness and pure elegance. Make it very dynamic, very fluid. And even if we took away the Trident [badge], it still must be recognizable as a Maserati.

Andrea Pininfarina: Maserati has a prestigious name but no clear design heritage for the past 30 years. The challenge was to reinvent what it means to be a Maserati. From one point of view, it was a great opportunity; from another point of view, it was a high risk.

Jason Castriota, Pininfarina exterior designer: We wanted to tap into a part of Maserati’s DNA that wasn’t being utilized recently — the heritage of the 1950s and 1960s racing cars, like the Birdcage and the 450S. They have such a strong character that is uniquely Maserati. Particularly the nose of the cars, which begin with the extrusions of the oval mouth; and then the fenders, which give the cars a very distinct, trapezoidal view. The difficult part was extracting just enough DNA without making the GT look retro. It had to be timeful — of its time. But also timeless — relevant to the future.

We created five or six initial proposals, which were then brought down to two distinctly different proposals. One was for a classic large coupe, along the lines of a Bentley. The other was for a car that was much more dramatic. That’s what Maserati was looking for—a car with great impact.

Ronchi: It was a difficult design challenge, because Maserati has had so many different styles over the years. In the 1960s, Maseratis were rounded; in the 1970s, they were squared. But whatever the time, Maserati was always dynamic and elegant.