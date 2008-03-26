Culturecounter

For me the metaphor for privacy is underwear. The so called modern thinkers of our new world who want all things to be open, do have an idea of what naked is, and why shouldn’t they – nakedness is a prime trait of a tribal mindset. Where yesterday we had capitalists and reformers, today we have marketers and sociologists – all four are as value destructive as each other, especially when they forget that the bedrock of entreprenurial thinking are the people that buy, not the products they create – and none of them are humble enough to think their individual professions secondary to the human race.

Why should I abandon the awareness that we are still an attachment of our machines rather than in full command of our own faculties. We cannot be fully in command so long as we are driven by memes. Where does the word memes come from other than the mechanical world, and it was a hard nosed scientist who came up with the term and that to refute the need for spiritual reasoning. So long as we have programmed people we have the possibility of violence and war – the name of our program isn’t software but personal identity.

In the 20th Century I would declare that I am not a machine, in the 21st Century I should declare that I am not code. When one’s world consists of millions of lines of code, the best way to improve that code is to have as many eyes paying attention to that code, but a human life isn’t program code – it might operate like program code but the code of life which is DNA is nothing like the mechanical code that enables me to think out aloud on my laptop machine today.

Some say that privacy does not exist, but underwear does and I like wearing it, I don’t want to leave home without it, nor do I want to walk around in society solely in my underwear just to prove that I do need it. Most of all I don’t want to see naked people unless I am taking part in the act of procreation and having counted the number of kids I already have, I realize what the Kabbalist say that a 47 year old man do is preserve ones essence, rather than pretend that a middle aged man is still a teenager.

I come here to think, to ponder, to probe and to question my own life and I ask others that they do the same, so how can I have followers, when my tribe is about saying whatever you want to say so you can try to understand it yourself. The only way of doing that is to write it out but we live in an online culture that wasn’t created in the 21st Century. The fathers of this culture were educated in the 1960’s – so we have a 20th Century mindset, driving 21st Century thinking. Nobody wants to see that, because everybody is too busy getting into everybody elses pants.

The more I think out aloud, the more this social stupidity reveals itself. So what can the children of the counter-culture produce today than culturecounters – algorithmic machines that can measure, scan, copy, search, tabulate and store virtually an unlimitless amount of variation. We have become that variation and for such a simple thinker like me, living in my little own world, not wanting to be troubled by outsiders – how do we become that variation and then still put out a battle cry for life balance?

It is totally twisted. We therefore no longer live in a world of trust anymore, because we can’t even trust ourselves – and we especially know that we can’t trust anybody else when the kids of our age need a machine to calculate a reputation score. I wonder what my reputation score is, I I know what I want it to be – a big fat ZERO with a a great big sign saying “bugger off and leave me alone” but narcs don’t bugger off, they only come back for more – only the lost keep looking in life, the very few people who have actually found something, spend a lifetime building a life that is worthwhile. What kind of people can be lost in our world other than narcs.

Oh yes, narcs. The prize of our modern media – the breeding of a million hours of mind-distracting communication and the need for MY tribal identity and MY thingy and MY expression and MY or MY or MY or MY until we look in the mirror and discover the most horriblest creation of the information age – the narcissist. I think McLuhan said it best – the word narcissism is a derivative of the word narcotic. Marshall McLuhan had the potion dead on, the narcosis is increasing everyday where so many our publishing themselves. The way out as McLuhan foretold wasn’t publishing, it was probing and understanding change.

Yet even most of us don’t have the measure or intelligence todo that and therefore being a wanderer in this world is a perfectly legitimate life choice in this world – for it is not upto me to tell other people what to do, but more so it isn’t upto other people to tell me what to do either. We are not creating a nation of free people and free thinkers, we are creating a society of thieves, people who won’t rather than can’t think for themselves, and so the 21st Century remains on hold and totally in the hands of the 1960’s. I have lived 40 years ahead only to find myself living 40 years behind.