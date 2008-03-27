advertisement
What’s Your SocialStyle?

By Heath Row1 minute Read

A week or so ago, I took a series of leadership and management training courses where I work. One of the tools we used was the Tracom Group‘s Social Style Self-Perception Questionnaire. It’s all of 30 questions — you have to select one of two options that detail how you see yourself interacting with the people in your life.

When you’re done, your score places you in a quadrant that determines whether you’re analytical, driving, amiable, or expressive — or a combination of two. Additionally, you can also fall in what’s called the “hub” position, in which your social style is more situational or nuanced. Interesting stuff!

