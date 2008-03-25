advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Fast Talk: Designing a Next Gen Car

By Kevin Ohannessian1 minute Read

“The car is called the Kernel, because we’re using the same idea as Linux. So far, I have 150 engineers helping — all of them are part time. We provide the essential functions, plus interfaces so things can be plugged in. The power-source module could be battery or gasoline or compressed natural gas.”

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life