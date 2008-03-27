Just STOP leading badly

After reviewing the motivational research of the last 20 years or so, and by comparing this with what participants in workshops and on our coaching programmes have told us over the past three years, it is very clear what managers should do.

Managers should STOP doing just seven things. We’ve called them the Seven Failings of Really Useless Leaders. And this blog will explore the seven failings in detail over the coming weeks and months.

We’ve run Seven Failings Workshops in Munich, Hong Kong, London and Atlanta over the past 18 months and the response has almost always been the same. Everywhere managers have told us their own examples of poor leadership from one or more of these categories.

And when, in the workshops, we explain the underlying reasons behind the failings, the response is always one of disbelief and exasperation. ‘If we’ve known about these failings for so long, why do we still experience them?’

In this blog we’ll explain as much as we can why we think the failings exist. And it isn’t because most managers are fundamentally ‘bad’ bosses.

Despite the light-hearted approach, smart managers will of course get the message – that inspirational leadership is about a number of key issues: