“Listening” and Leadership…a tenacious, popular and essential relationship.

‘Listening’ is a wildly popular and tenacious term in business. When we listen, we are available to new ideas, accessible to others, self-aware and aware of what is happening around us. As such, ideas grow, conflicts are avoided, problem solving ensues, and all this paves the way for creativity and innovation. Regardless of how coveted – – – in truth, we do not listen well. In the performing arts, actors, musicians and other artists do listen well – – they are masters of being ‘present’ and I suggest the world of business has a good deal to learn from the world of the arts. Performers come to their ensembles with the question of “What could be?” prepared to explore possibilities. And often, business folks come with the question of “What should be!” prepared to defend their predetermined conclusions.
So, what do you think? Ready to learn how to listen from a performing artist? What possibilities do you see?
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens