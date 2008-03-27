Doublethink from the purveyors of DRM

I am continously amazed that copy protection keeps on being labeled as a value to consumers. The latest case, on news that BD+ (Blue-Ray’s second level copy protection) has been cracked, Macrovision spokesman proudly announced that the code is constantly being updated “so that BD+ customers obtain ongoing value from the use of this technology.” If it’s such a great value, why do people spend so much time and effort cracking the DRM, obtaining DRM cracks? Doublethink? Heck ya if people are willing to spend 30 cents more for the “lower value” DRM free tracks on iTunes.