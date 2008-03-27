Work/Life: Staying in Bed All Day…How You Can Make It Work For You

- So much news competing for my attention this week: China,the economy, the presidential race, the housing market…I suppose it should comeas no surprise that current events are just like the tasks in our PalmPilot. They come at us fast andfurious, and it never occurs to us to ignore them and/or not let them stress usout and ruin our tenuous hold on a good mood. Everything that’s going in on the world is simply onemore thing we have to take on.
- Well, sometimes the news can be part of the solution insteadof part of the problem. Forexample, I happened upon the fact that today, March 25th, is theanniversary of the first “bed-in” for peace held by John Lennon and Yoko Ono in1969. Part publicity stunt, partpolitical commentary, it certainly captured the public imagination. And it reminded me that the world ofwork/life has been missing an opportunity for years. I cannot think of a better location from which to proteststress, overwork and re-arranging of priorities than a nice, big king-sizedbed! Yes, people, it is timefor the world’s first bed-ins for work/life balance!
- And you may think it would take a person of Lennon-esquefame to draw the media’s attention. Sure, if Donald Trump or Condoleezza Rice (I said “or,” not “and”)reclined in the sack instead of pursuing their high-powered agendas, it mightdraw the press vultures fairly quickly. But really, any one of us who has the wherewithal to rent a hotel roomand call in horizontal to work for days at a time would most probably create abuzz that would soon send a local news crew to your slothful digs, wonderingwhat it is you are hoping to achieve by lying around like a slug instead ofbeing a productive member of capitalist society.
- Your answer, of course, would be that you are lying aroundlike a slug instead of being a productive member of capitalist society. You may even make a point of havingbreakfast in bed with your spouse or significant other, kicking back to watch aDVD, or gathering the entire family on the bed for a game of Yahtzee rightaround the time you were supposed to be giving that Power Point presentation onthird quarter expectations. Soon, your subversive tactics will ripple outward into the mainstream,and more and more people will stage their own bed-ins, resolutely choosing torelax for a day or two instead of giving into the pressures of themarket-driven universe, and witnessing how little effect it really has onbusiness to not give things your immediate and obsessive attention.
- So pick a bed, any bed, and lie in it. Before long, your odd behavior willattract the focus of reporters, and history will be made. Just remember, it is not 1969anymore, so, unlike John and Yoko, you may want to hold off on the disheveledappearance, growing your hair long and posing naked on an album cover. That is, unless you really don’t careabout ever getting your job back.