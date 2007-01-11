Mobile Remote Control

4INFO www.4info.net This Palo Alto startup offers sports scores and stats, stock quotes, flight information, price comparisons, Wi-Fi hotspot locations, and even package tracking, all via basic text messaging.

Google

www.google.com/mobile

Check your Gmail with your

phone, search the Web, or look up local businesses.

JumpTap



www.jumptap.com

A Cambridge, Mass.-based startup, JumpTap was chosen in September to be

Alltel’s search partner.

Loopt



www.loopt.com

Find your friends fast. That’s the premise and promise of this

Palo Alto startup that relies on phones with GPS devices.

Medio Systems

www.mediosystems.com



Verizon Wireless chose this

Seattle-based search provider to help users find games, ringtones, and

graphics.

Promptu



www.promptu.com



Promptu’s Spoken Search lets users find ringtones, songs, games,

and other content just by asking for it out loud.

V-Enable



www.v-enable.com



A provider of voice and text-based mobile search based in San

Diego.