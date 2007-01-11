advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Mobile Remote Control

Before long, your cell phone will also be your wallet, keys, and garage-door opener. These mobile applications transform cell phones into life management devices.

By Yuval Rosenberg1 minute Read

Information finder

4INFO

www.4info.net
This Palo Alto startup offers sports scores and stats, stock quotes,
flight information, price comparisons, Wi-Fi hotspot locations, and even
package tracking, all via basic text messaging.

advertisement
advertisement

Google
www.google.com/mobile
Check your Gmail with your
phone, search the Web, or look up local businesses.

JumpTap

www.jumptap.com
A Cambridge, Mass.-based startup, JumpTap was chosen in September to be
Alltel’s search partner.

Loopt

www.loopt.com
Find your friends fast. That’s the premise and promise of this
Palo Alto startup that relies on phones with GPS devices.

Medio Systems
www.mediosystems.com

Verizon Wireless chose this
Seattle-based search provider to help users find games, ringtones, and
graphics.

Promptu

www.promptu.com

Promptu’s Spoken Search lets users find ringtones, songs, games,
and other content just by asking for it out loud.

V-Enable

www.v-enable.com

A provider of voice and text-based mobile search based in San
Diego.

advertisement

VoiceBox Technologies
www.voicebox.com

No more triple-tapping your
keypad. That’s the promise of VoiceBox’s conversational
search technology.

Yahoo! Mobile Search
mobile.yahoo.com/search

Search the Web or use SMS
to find local listings and other info.

Entertainment hub

MobiTV

www.mobitv.com

With a reported $100 million in funding, MobiTV promises live television
anywhere anytime.

mSpot

www.mspot.com

Sprint recently launched a pay-per-view streaming movie service, the
first of its kind in the U.S., powered by Palo Alto-based mSpot.

Eyeka

www.eyeka.com

Eyeka fosters a community of users sharing their photos online and on
their mobile phones.

Remote control

AT&T Remote Monitor
www.attrm.com

For a one-time charge of $99 and
$9.95 a month, subscribers can monitor their homes, receive security
alerts, and even turn lights on or off.

advertisement

SoonR

www.soonr.com
Connect to your PC, including applications such as Outlook and Skype,
using your cellphone’s Web browser.

Medical monitor

Alive Technologies
www.alivetec.com

This Australian
company develops wireless health monitoring systems for a number of
conditions.

American Telemedicine Association
www.atmeda.org

This organization promotes medical
care that uses telecommunications technology.

HealthPia

www.healthpia.us

HealthPia
has come out with a diabetes-monitoring phone with a built-in glucose
monitor.

Wallet

MobileLime
www.mobilelime.com

This upstart, based in
Watertown, Mass., lets consumers pay for purchases using their mobile
handset—and facilitates rewards marketing programs.

Obopay

www.obopay.com

“Use any mobile phone to get, send, or spend money.” Obopay
even allows users to send money to friends.

advertisement

The Near Field Communication Forum
www.nfc-forum.org/home

This non-profit industry
association supports a standard that will be key to the development of
mobile commerce.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life