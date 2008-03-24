Have women broken the glass ceiling?

A recent survey entitled Workplace Insights, showed that while almost all American workers believe that women have made important strides in business over the past ten years, 86 percent surveyed still felt the glass ceiling was very much present.

The survey, conducted by Adecca USA, a Melville, New York-based staffing company, polled 2,521 adults, 1,407 of which were employed on a full-time or part-time basis. The survey featured a spectrum of pay and workplace statuses.

Adecco USA’s Diversity & Inclusion Director, Lois Cooper, says this about the study’s findings: “While we continue to see women breaking barriers and taking on more leadership roles in today’s workplace, findings from our most recent Workplace Insights survey show that there are still opportunities for progress to be made in the area of gender equality.”

Linda Stewart, CEO and founder of Epoch, LLC in Boston, agrees: “The glass ceiling is not broken,” she says, “it’s just becoming much more pliable. Women are slipping through the cracks but [their opportunities] are certainly not equal to men.”

The Workplace Insights survey shows that 59 percent of workers surveyed think women are treated differently to men in the workplace, with 42 percent thinking that women are treated worse. Stewart could not understand the emphasis on equal treatment.

“How big of a problem is that really?” she asks after hearing those survey results. “Men and women are different – in the way that they approach their work and manage… I think sometimes we’re afraid to admit that we’re different.”

Stewart, previously a senior executive at Fidelity Investments, National Charitable Services and Boston Coach, who some might say has shattered the ceiling herself, noted its effect on her own career: “At Fidelity, I reached a point where I wasn’t going to progress any farther,” she explains. “That was when I decided to open my own company.”