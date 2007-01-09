YouTube’s Newfound Clout

Less than two years old, YouTube has become a purveyor of pop culture, a subject of controversy, and a virtual playground for copyright infringement. Bought by Google in November 2006, the website that allows people to freely share video clips online now faces an uphill battle against the world of intellectual property law.

In July of 2006, journalist Robert Tur filed the first copyright infringement suit against YouTube. Since then, a Japanese entertainment trade group has filed a complaint, a Brazilian court has ordered the site to pay fines, and even Time Warner has been threatening YouTube with lawsuits.

But unlike many other skirmishes about intellectual property on the Internet, the set of legal arguments in which YouTube is embroiled will have implications far beyond just the website and its current users.

“I believe YouTube’s lawsuits will be precedent setting,” says Michael S. Sherman, chair of the entertainment group for Jeffer Mangels Butler & Marmaro, a Los Angeles-based law firm.

Online copyright protection is still a relatively new legal area. The most substantial piece of legislation dealing with the issue, the Digital Millennium Copyright Act, is only eight years old. There is not a lot of case history, and relatively few cases where two multi-billion dollar companies have slugged it out over the details. Any lawsuit between YouTube and a large media company would be exactly that, and the result of the lawsuit would have far reaching implications.

YouTube is not unique in what it does. The Internet is full of websites where media clips are uploaded and shared. Most of them, however, are small enough that they don’t attract enough traffic to warrant litigation. YouTube is making waves because of its size, says Sherman. “It’s probably the largest site of that type.”

That, and the fact that it’s profitable. Google’s decision to buy YouTube in November 2006 for $1.65 billion declared two things to the world: that the site was making money, and it expects it to make more. By paying such a huge sum, Google was practically begging for litigation.