47. Ready for a Close-up

The first major product that William Hewlett and David Packard sold was an audio oscillator, which Disney used to test sound in theaters for Fantasia. So Shane Robison, the man responsible for HP’s shift toward digital entertainment, is bringing the company home. He has shepherded new hardware, such as entertainment PCs, and he also spent 2004 courting Hollywood. When the CTOs of major studios said they needed better tools to bring movies to life, Robison engineered HP’s creation of the Digital Media Platform, which includes tools for everything from digital-film creation and editing to distribution and rights management. Robison has also worked with Starbucks on its music initiative, with DreamWorks, and yes, with Disney. Bill and Dave would be proud.

2005 FAST 50 WINNER

Shane Robison, 50