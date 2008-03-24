RZA, Chess Masters and MMA Fighters Gather to Stop Violence

HHCF brings together top entertainers and fighters to inspire today’s youth

IMMEDIATE RELEASE

San Jose, CA March 19th 2008– The Hip-Hop Chess Federation (HHCF) the world’s first non-profit fusing music, chess and martial arts to promote unity, strategy and nonviolence is proud to announce the Mind Over Matter Chess and Grappling Exhibition. Some of the biggest stars from the Hip-Hop, Chess and Martial Arts communities will gather for this one of a kind event.

Mind Over Matter will be held at the Riekes Center for Human Enhancement at 3455 Edison Way, in Menlo Park California on April 12th 2008 from 12 noon to 5 PM. Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA, chess icon and two time tai chi chuan world champion Josh Waitzkin, Rakaa of Dilated Peoples and Casual of Hieroglyphics . Other artists attending “Mind Over Matter” include The Jacka, Paris, T-K.A.S.H., Prince Ali, Director of “Straight Outta Hunters Point” Kevin Epps and many others.

“There is little more beautiful than the eyes of a child lighting up with inspiration, making new connections, falling in love with learning” said Josh Waitzkin. “Educators must take note of the rise of the HHCF. Adisa Banjoko is creating some of the most dynamic, innovative and empowering events for our youth- and “Mind Over Matter” will raise the bar once again. Blending chess, Hip-Hop and martial arts we are generating a dialogue about learning that begins with the love, embraces the unique flavor of each individual, and break down the divisive false constructs some have imposed on our culture, our schools, and our youth. I am honored to be part of this movement.”

“The HHCF’s Mind Over Matter chess and grappling exhibition is going to be a historic on several levels” said Adisa Banjoko, HHCF CEO. “There will be world class grapplers, chess masters and martial artists interweaving the highest aspects of these arts to improve the state of America’s youth. MC’s B-boys and B-girls, Graff writers and DJ’s and chess lovers from all over the planet are returning to the Bay to celebrate the union of these arts.”

In addition, RZA, Josh, and MMA Champion Ralek Gracie will host a panel entitled Martial Arts As A Path to Nonviolence. The panel will outline how students of chess and martial arts are trained to incorporate numerous options outside of violence.